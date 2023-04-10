Facebook
Trial begins for man indicted on rape charges

John Mack
John Mack(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A trial will begin Monday, April 10 for a man indicted on several charges, including rape.

Livingston Parish court records show John Mack was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

One of the alleged victims in the case claims she was abused by Mack starting when she was just six years old.

Mack, who is from Independence, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail in October 2021 and ordered held without bail.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

