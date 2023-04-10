Facebook
Tangipahoa Parish deputies search for runaway teen

Abigayle McKinney
Abigayle McKinney(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway teen.

According to TPSO, Abigayle McKinney, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at her home near the Oak Knoll Country Club.

Detectives said McKinney has a history of running away and apologized to her grandmother in a note for “having to leave so suddenly.”

McKinney is believed to be headed to the Springfield area or may already be in the area with a friend named James, deputies said.

Deputies describe McKinney as five feet and seven inches tall. They added that she weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information that can help deputies locate McKinney is asked to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245.

