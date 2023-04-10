SMART LIVING: Top reasons for tax-related audits

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Even though only point 38% of individual tax returns were audited in 2022, there are still some things that can increase a person’s risk of being one of the unlucky few that get audited.

“Taking advice of the non-professional is probably the biggest mistake that I see out there,” said Renee Varga, a CPA with Moss, Krusick & Associates. “If you have a sophisticated return trying to do it yourself, that would be a dangerous mistake.”

Large cash deposits can get a person flagged for an audit if that person operates a cash business such as a restaurant, salon, car wash, or taxi service. Due to large amounts of cash, it’s easier for business owners to hide some of their income. The bank will notify the IRS if a person makes a deposit of at least $10,000, also including cash from side hustles.

“If you make more than $600 on your side hustle, you should be issued a 1099,” Varga said.

Other things that can get a person flagged include claiming too many deductions, being self-employed, making excessively large charitable donations, and having assets in another country. Another red flag is mixing in personal expenses with business expenses. Also, a person may get audited for reporting a lot of expenses on a tax return ending in a zero or a five.

Typically, you are less likely to get audited if you report income between $50,000 to $500,000. The only group that had more than a 1% chance of being audited were people earning $5 million a year.

