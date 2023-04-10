Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Top reasons for tax-related audits

Tax season generic
Tax season generic(MGN)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Even though only point 38% of individual tax returns were audited in 2022, there are still some things that can increase a person’s risk of being one of the unlucky few that get audited.

“Taking advice of the non-professional is probably the biggest mistake that I see out there,” said Renee Varga, a CPA with Moss, Krusick & Associates. “If you have a sophisticated return trying to do it yourself, that would be a dangerous mistake.”

Large cash deposits can get a person flagged for an audit if that person operates a cash business such as a restaurant, salon, car wash, or taxi service. Due to large amounts of cash, it’s easier for business owners to hide some of their income. The bank will notify the IRS if a person makes a deposit of at least $10,000, also including cash from side hustles.

“If you make more than $600 on your side hustle, you should be issued a 1099,” Varga said.

Other things that can get a person flagged include claiming too many deductions, being self-employed, making excessively large charitable donations, and having assets in another country. Another red flag is mixing in personal expenses with business expenses. Also, a person may get audited for reporting a lot of expenses on a tax return ending in a zero or a five.

Typically, you are less likely to get audited if you report income between $50,000 to $500,000. The only group that had more than a 1% chance of being audited were people earning $5 million a year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Abigayle McKinney
Tangipahoa Parish deputies search for runaway teen
Several proposals are up for debate.
Lawmakers prepare for start to 2023 Regular Legislative Session
The release of the app comes just in time for the start of the session.
New smartphone app aims to make legislature easier to understand
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10
Gulf low and cold front bring elevated rain chances to extended forecast