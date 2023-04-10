Sign up for this free parenting class in April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge-based non-profit organization, Mirror of Grace Outreach, is offering free parenting classes throughout the month of April.

Called “Parenting Wisely,” they’ll be held on April 11, 18, and 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eden Park Library. The address is 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.

Attendance at all three sessions is required to receive the participation certificate, according to organizers.

Parents can learn strategies to reduce verbal and physical aggression, reduce teen behavior problems and improve and strengthen family relationships, plus more.

The class is free to attend.

