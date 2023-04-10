Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officer on administrative leave after DWI arrest, officials say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for a DWI, according to the department.

According to BRPD, Markeith Hatfield was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Friday, April 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

Hatfield, who has been with the department for four years, was placed on administrative leave following the traffic arrest, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10
Gulf low and cold front bring elevated rain chances to extended forecast
Abigayle McKinney
Tangipahoa Parish deputies search for runaway teen
Several proposals are up for debate.
Lawmakers prepare for start to 2023 Regular Legislative Session
The release of the app comes just in time for the start of the session.
New smartphone app aims to make legislature easier to understand