Officer on administrative leave after DWI arrest, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for a DWI, according to the department.

According to BRPD, Markeith Hatfield was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Friday, April 7 and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless operation.

Hatfield, who has been with the department for four years, was placed on administrative leave following the traffic arrest, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

