Man shot, killed in Hammond on Easter evening, police say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Hammond on Easter evening, police say.

The shooting occurred at Martin Luther King Park at around 7:15 p.m.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information may call Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245. Y

You may be entitled to a Cash Reward and remain anonymous.

