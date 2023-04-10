Facebook
Man shot, killed in Hammond on Easter evening, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Hammond on Easter evening, police say.

The shooting occurred at Martin Luther King Park at around 7:15 p.m.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information may call Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245. Y

You may be entitled to a Cash Reward and remain anonymous.

