Homeless woman buys 3-year-old boy new bike after his was stolen

The boy's bike was stolen on his first day out with it while he and mother were in Walgreens. (WMTW, ROCKLAND POLICE DEPT, MID-COAST RECOVERY COALITION, CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A 3-year-old Maine boy and his mother can’t thank a woman, who is homeless, enough after she used what little money she had to replace the boy’s stolen bike.

The parents of 3-year-old Will Fuller-Wright bought him his very first bike featuring his favorite superhero, Spider-Man.

“He saves everybody by catching bad guys in the net,” Will said.

But on March 26, Will’s first day out with the bike, it was stolen while he and his mother, Liz Fuller-Wright, were in Walgreens.

“We stopped and put his bike on the sidewalk and then decided to get him a little candy treat as a ‘Woohoo, you made it half a mile.’ We came out, and the bike wasn’t there,” Will’s mother said.

Security footage showed someone saw the bike and took it, along with Fuller-Wright’s faith in her fellow neighbor.

“It was a mix of emotions. I mean, sad, disappointed, angry at the state of humanity. He’s 3 years old. This is his first bike, and you don’t want to think that anybody would do that,” she said.

Rockland Police posted a surveillance photo of the suspect on Facebook to try and find the stolen bike, but what they found instead was something priceless: a homeless woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, saw the story and decided to act.

“What this little boy was thinking when he came out of that store with his mom and saw his bike missing, I cried. I worried about what that little boy would be growing up and thinking about the world,” she said.

The woman, who is currently living out of her car, went to Walmart and bought an identical bike, along with a helmet and bike lock, then dropped it all off at the Rockland police station. The department’s subsequent Facebook post received an overwhelming reaction.

As for Will, he learned that heroes really do exist. The 3-year-old’s mother says she spoke to the generous woman on the phone.

“She told me her story, and I couldn’t believe it. She’s not someone flush with cash. But she gave so much, so generously to a little boy she’d never met, never known, because she wanted him to be happy. She didn’t want him to think that there were bad guys in the world. She wanted him to have faith in humanity,” Fuller-Wright said.

In an interview, the woman talked about what her reaction would be if she ever met Will.

“I think I would probably just cry to see the happy joy in his face. And I’d probably let him know that no matter what happens in life, we go through our troubles, our ups and downs, but there’s always somebody out there that’s watching over us. He’s never alone,” she said.

The Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition started a fundraiser to help thank the woman for her good deed. As of Saturday, the nonprofit said more than $5,000 had been donated.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

