Gulf low and cold front bring elevated rain chances to extended forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be another dry, dreary day with plenty of cloud cover and cooler than normal temperatures. We will continue to see comfortably cool morning starts as some kids return to school Tuesday. Make sure the youngest ones have a light jacket at the morning bus stop. We stay dry Tuesday morning, but a few sct’d PM showers will be possible Tuesday as we monitor the North Central Gulf of Mexico for a developing area of low pressure.

This low pressure system will bring persistent rain to our extreme coastline. It is here that we could see upwards of 2-3″ of rain Tuesday PM through Thursday as the low slowly meanders north and inland across the Central Gulf Coast region. The exact track of this low is still unclear. Therefore rain amounts remain a low confidence forecast. We do expect sct’d to numerous rain showers across the local area Wednesday and Thursday. Some pockets of heavy rani will be possible. Inland areas are likely to pick up 0.5-1.0″. Once the low moves inland, weather conditions will gradually dry out late Thursday.

Friday will be a transitional weather day as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Temperatures will warm quickly as southerly flow returns. Highs will return to the low 80°s to end the week. The cold front will arrive Saturday PM into Sunday AM. A likely chance for showers and t-storms will accompany this cold front. We can’t rule out the possibility of severe weather associated with this storm system. Rain amounts of around 1″ will be possible. That leaves a 7 day rainfall outlook of 1-3″ for the local area as we see 2 rain makers move through. Tempertures will take a brief, slight dip after the front passes early next week.

