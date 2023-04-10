Facebook
Firefighters put out flames at Willie Mae’s Restaurant

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters have put out flames at Willie Mae’s Scotch House after an apparent early Monday (April 10) morning fire.

Authorities say it was a 2-alarm fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to this popular Treme restaurant is unknown.

This is a developing story.

