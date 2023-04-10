Firefighters put out flames at Willie Mae’s Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters have put out flames at Willie Mae’s Scotch House after an apparent early Monday (April 10) morning fire.

No one was hurt in the 2-alarm fire. The building was unoccupied when the fire started around 3 am.



NOFD says the fire started at an electrical panel and made its way up to the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) April 10, 2023

Authorities say it was a 2-alarm fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to this popular Treme restaurant is unknown.

This is a developing story.

