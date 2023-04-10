Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Family of 13-year-old shooting victim hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ Easter bash

Stop the Violence Easter Bash
Stop the Violence Easter Bash(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Easter ‘Stop the Violence’ celebration was held to honor the life of a 13-year-old shooting victim.

“I will always keep his name alive,” says Natasha Jones who is Kedrick Turner’s mom.

13-year-old Kedrick Turner was shot and killed in a car a few months ago. Family members hope to uplift those who’s lost a loved one to gun violence.

“It’s taking the strength out of me not to cry because I miss my baby,” said an aunt of Kedrick.

Organizers say the goal of the easter gathering is to encourage younger kids to run away from violence and come together as a community.

“Not so long after Kedrick got killed, an 11-year-old died of gun violence that went to school with him so, that’s my biggest fear to have to bury one of my own. He was one of my own,” Mason said.

Jones sends a clear message with each easter egg and friendly smile.

“I let them know that they don’t have to result to violence in everything they do, and they ought to take my son’s passing as an example of do’s and don’ts,” Jones said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Mid week Gulf low bringing rain back
Mt. Zion First Baptist Church
Mt. Zion First Baptist Church celebrates Easter Sunday
street racing
Only one person issued a summons after another night of car stunts in Baton Rouge
Lower crawfish prices
Seafood restaurants see lower crawfish prices this season