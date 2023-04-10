Family of 13-year-old shooting victim hosts ‘Stop the Violence’ Easter bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Easter ‘Stop the Violence’ celebration was held to honor the life of a 13-year-old shooting victim.

“I will always keep his name alive,” says Natasha Jones who is Kedrick Turner’s mom.

13-year-old Kedrick Turner was shot and killed in a car a few months ago. Family members hope to uplift those who’s lost a loved one to gun violence.

“It’s taking the strength out of me not to cry because I miss my baby,” said an aunt of Kedrick.

Organizers say the goal of the easter gathering is to encourage younger kids to run away from violence and come together as a community.

“Not so long after Kedrick got killed, an 11-year-old died of gun violence that went to school with him so, that’s my biggest fear to have to bury one of my own. He was one of my own,” Mason said.

Jones sends a clear message with each easter egg and friendly smile.

“I let them know that they don’t have to result to violence in everything they do, and they ought to take my son’s passing as an example of do’s and don’ts,” Jones said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.