Exxon warning residents about flaring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil is warning residents about intermittent flaring.

The company said the flaring will begin on Monday, April 10, and could last through Friday, April 21.

The flaring may be visible to neighbors in the Antonia Subdivision in Port Allen and the Riverbend area of Baton Rouge

According to ExxonMobil, the flaring is taking place as part of planned maintenance and is not an emergency situation. The company said flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess gases.

ExxonMobil apologized to residents for the inconvenience.

