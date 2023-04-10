Dinner series spreading awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the best thing you can do is to be aware. It’s why the nonprofit, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, or S.T.A.R., is inviting you to sit down and join in on important conversations to prevent sexual violence.

According to the FBI Crime Data Explorer, Louisiana has a rate of 46 rapes per 100,000 people. That rate is much higher than the national average of 38 rapes per 100,000 people.

“We have to start by believing survivors, we have to make sure we empower survivors, we have to make sure we actually listen to their stories,” said Derrick Lathan, STAR’s Social Change Director. “A lot of times we may try to investigate things or we may try to, I don’t know try to litigate their stories rather than actually listening to them and trying to figure out ways how we can create safer environments and how we can make sure justice is actually found. And so that’s what this month is about.”

Take a look below at the dates and times for the upcoming Supper STAR Dinner Series:

Monday, April 10, 2023, @ 6 p.m.

Proverbial Wine, 9659 Antioch Rd

Roaring 20′s Theme

Tickets: $75

Purchase tickets here

Monday, April 17, 2023, @ 6 p.m.

Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd

Hollywood Theme

Tickets: $100

Purchase tickets here

Monday, April 24, 2023, @ 6 p.m.

City Pork, 18143 Perkins Rd

Denim & Diamonds Theme

Tickets: $50

Purchase tickets here

City Group Hospitality will be joining in on those efforts.

“The issues that surround sexual trauma, and bringing more awareness to that is really something that we wanted to stand behind,” said Stephen Hightower, COO of City Group Hospitality. “Because we want people that have experiences to be able to feel comfortable coming out of the shadows, and realizing that there are resources, and, people to help. And especially this month in April, we knew we could work together with STAR to create an unbelievable dinner series on Mondays.”

Tickets are $75 on April 10. The money goes to survivor support services.

The nonprofit said that there is an anonymous donor that will be matching all dollars raised in April up to $75,000. They have the potential to raise $150,000, which makes it even more important to attend the series.

The best thing you can do is be aware.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.