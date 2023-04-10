Clouds linger with rain chances returning this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Somewhat gloomy weather continues today as plenty of clouds remain place. Look for mostly cloudy skies, with highs topping out in the low 70s. A few stray showers aren’t completely out of the question, with best chances for areas south of I-10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10 (WAFB)

Rain Chances Returning

An upper-level low pressure center will meander over the northern Gulf Coast through the mid part of the week, helping low pressure develop at the surface. Depending on the eventual track of that surface low, the mid part of the week could get rather wet for parts of the northern Gulf Coast. There is still some uncertainty on the eventual track, but for now, suffice to say that at least scattered showers and t-storms can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with generally heavier rains expected closer to the coast, and somewhat lighter amounts for locations that are farther inland.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10 (WAFB)

More Rain This Weekend

Friday looks to see a bit of a lull in the rains as the area of low pressure lifts inland and weakens, but rain chances quickly return over the weekend in association with a cold front. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected on Saturday, with scattered rains remaining possible into at least the first part of Sunday until the front moves through. Temperatures will rebound a bit late this week, reaching the low 80s on Friday and Saturday, before returning to the 70s from Sunday into early next week with the passage of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.