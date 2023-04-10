Facebook
BBB hosting 16th annual free Community Shred Fest

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is hosting its annual Community Shred Fest on Saturday, April 15.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway.

The BBB said members of the public can bring up to three boxes or three bags of documents to be shredded on-site. Secure shredding companies will handle the shredding.

The public does not need to remove staples from documents, but documents should be taken out of binders.

