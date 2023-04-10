3 people injured in weekend shooting in Ascension Parish, deputies say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday, April 8.

According to APSO, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Hookaholics Lounge on Oak Plaza in Prairieville.

The three victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, deputies said.

A spokesman with APSO said that when deputies arrived at the shooting scene, they found shell casings and several vehicles struck by gunfire in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight that began inside the hookah lounge. Deputies said that all parties involved left the shooting scene before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information that can help deputies in the case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

