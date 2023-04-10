Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 people injured in weekend shooting in Ascension Parish, deputies say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday, April 8.

According to APSO, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Hookaholics Lounge on Oak Plaza in Prairieville.

The three victims have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, deputies said.

A spokesman with APSO said that when deputies arrived at the shooting scene, they found shell casings and several vehicles struck by gunfire in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight that began inside the hookah lounge. Deputies said that all parties involved left the shooting scene before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information that can help deputies in the case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Officer on administrative leave after DWI arrest, officials say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, April 10
Gulf low and cold front bring elevated rain chances to extended forecast
Abigayle McKinney
Tangipahoa Parish deputies search for runaway teen
Several proposals are up for debate.
Lawmakers prepare for start to 2023 Regular Legislative Session