Walker police investigate deadly shooting

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

According to Walker Police Chief David Addison, the victim was found shot to death behind the Albasha Greek & Lebanese restaurant on Walker South Road.

Police are still working to learn the identity of the victim.

Investigators believe the three people responsible for the shooting left the scene in a white Honda vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

