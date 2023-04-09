Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Utah 3rd grader resisted kidnapping attempt outside school

Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and...
Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and attempted kidnapping of a third-grader outside her elementary school.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Gray News) - A Utah third-grader screamed and fought off a young man who appeared to be trying to kidnap her before fleeing the area, officials said Friday.

Granite School District administrators said they were investigating the attempted kidnapping that happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at Whittier Elementary School. They were working with West Valley City police.

Investigators announced Saturday night that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the incident. He is a student in a “non-traditional” program in the school district and lives near the elementary school, according to KSTU.

After photos and video surveillance from the alleged attack were released, police received several tips that helped them to develop the teenager as a suspect. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Officials said surveillance footage showed the suspect dragging the third-grader outside the school. School employees eventually heard her cries for help and approached. The victim was not harmed in the incident.

“The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help,” district officials said in a statement.

District spokesperson Ben Horsley said during a Friday news conference that additional officers will be stationed around the school while the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

Police say the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending a review of the...
Man fatally shot after officers responded to wrong house, investigators say
Police say six people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred during a “senior skip day”...
Officials: At least 1 gunman opened fire during fight on SC beach
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Dreary, dry Easter then Gulf low uncertainty