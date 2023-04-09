TPSO searching for missing Hammond man

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing man.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, Joshua Tate, 38, of Hammond, La., was last seen around 9 a.m. on Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond on Saturday, April 8. Tate is reported to have medical conditions that may impair his judgment, Chief Travis added.

Tate is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing around 180 pounds. Officials added his right elbow appears to be amputated from a past surgery.

Deputies said Tate was last seen wearing a gray colored shirt and pants and was seen getting into a small, gray four-door car.

Chief Travis asks anyone who’s seen Tate to call 911, or if you wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

