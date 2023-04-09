Facebook
Seafood restaurants see lower crawfish prices this season

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just in time for the easter weekend, many seafood restaurants are dishing out crawfish orders by the minute to consumers.

According to seafood experts, more crawfish will be sold this weekend than any other weekend of the season!

“It’s easy to find a sack of crawfish right now for 50, or 60 bucks a sack if you don’t mind getting the medium-sized crawfish. If you want the big boys, you’re going to spend probably 80 to 90 dollars a sack,” Laney King said, co-founder of The Crawfish App.

Joey Faciane is the Operations Manager of Sammy’s Grill, one of the many restaurants that began preparing for the easter weekend months before.

Faciane says the prices are down, and the sales are up.

”We’ve been super busy this year. We’ve seen a definite uptick in crawfish sales. The sizes are beautiful right now and it’s popular this time of year obviously with easter and Good Friday,” Faciane said.

