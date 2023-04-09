Facebook
Pedestrian struck on I-10 Sunday morning, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was contacted after a pedestrian was struck on the morning of Sunday, April 9, officials said.

According to emergency officials, the pedestrian was hit on I-10 near the I-10/I-12 split.

DOTD reported that as a result of the incident, the center and right lanes are blocked on I-10 West past the I-10/I-12 split.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

