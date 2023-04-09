Only one person issued a summons after another night of car stunts in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to multiple reports of ‘reckless driving’ around the city in the early hours of Sunday, April 9.

A well-known local street racing organization posted a ‘Making BR Great Again’ Easter Weekend flyer to social media promoting the event. Videos posted to Instagram show drivers doing doughnuts, blow-outs, and other car stunts in parking lots and in the middle of busy intersections across Baton Rouge.

Making BR Great Again Easter flyer (streetdemonsbr)

According to a spokesman with the BRPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of St. Phillip Street, which is near South Blvd around 1:20 a.m. for calls of street racing.

Police said upon arrival spectators blocked the roadway and beat an officer’s Patrol unit causing some damage.

Only one person was arrested and issued a summon.

Jatyrian Dyson, 21, was issued a summons and had his car towed.

Last year, members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved new penalties for stunt driving and spectators on public roads across the parish.

First-time violators could face a $1,000 fine, instead of the previous amount of $500. People could also face prison time for 10 to 90 days for each separate offense. Violators could also get their licenses suspended, and their vehicles could be removed and impounded by law enforcement.

However, those increased penalties have not hindered the car stunts across the city from happening.

No other arrests have been made at this time.

