Mt. Zion First Baptist Church celebrates Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning, people in Baton Rouge attended Mt. Zion First Baptist Church to celebrate Easter. The service took place at 9:30 am. The church service was filled with singing and dancing.

Serval people attended the worship service including Howard Austin. Austin has been a member at Mt. Zion since 1985. He says this day holds a special place in his heart

“Easter to me gives us another chance in life. The resurrection is about Christ being crucified but yet on that day he arose which lets us know any situation in life, we’re down one day we can be up the next day when Jesus is in the picture,” said Austin

Easter is the most celebrated holiday amongst Christians. This holiday recognizes Jesus rising from the dead. That’s why Dr. Rene Brown, Pastor of Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, doesn’t call today Easter Sunday.

“I stopped a long time ago calling it Easter Sunday because Easter has the conations of the Easter bunny resurrection Sunday what it was when he came up from out of the grave. He died, stayed dead all Friday and Saturday night, and early Sunday he got up. That’s resurrection, that’s not Easter that’s resurrection,” said Brown.

No matter what is going on in your life, pastor brown says Jesus’ resurrection calls for everyone to be joyful.

“He still lives and still brings light into darkness. All we have to do is bring him into those dark situations because he says I am the light of the world,” said Brown.

