Mainly dry Easter, Gulf low next week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 9
By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Easter Sunday looks to be on the dry side except for some early morning mist. We’ll start cloudy and cool then become partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cooler with overnight lows in the upper 50s. This work week starts off quiet with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, but then the forecast gets interesting.

Computer models are suggesting a Gulf low-pressure system moving up to the northern Gulf Coast midweek. The exact placement of this low remains in question, which means there is some uncertainty in the midweek rain forecast. As of now, we have a 40%-50% chance of showers and storms Wednesday/Thursday, but that could change up or down.

This Gulf low could take on tropical characteristics if it sits out over the water long enough. That could spell heavy rain, but again, there is uncertainty. Stay tuned.

