Man killed in crash involving light pole, troopers say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the evening of Saturday, April 8, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Castille Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Daryus Weston, 31, of Baton Rouge, was killed, according to troopers.

LSP said the initial investigation revealed Weston was traveling north on Airline Highway. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, he swerved off the roadway to the right and crashed into a culvert and concrete light pole.

Weston was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

