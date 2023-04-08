Saturday LSU baseball game canceled due to possible severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the cancelation of game three of the LSU-South Carolina series due to the possibility of severe weather.

The baseball game was set to get underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in Columbia, South Carolina.

LSU officials said the game will not be made up later in the season.

With the cancelation of Saturday’s game, the series ends tied at one game apiece. South Carolina won game one, 13-5 on Thursday night, and LSU captured game two, 8-7, on Friday.

