Saturday LSU baseball game canceled due to possible severe weather

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the cancelation of game three of the LSU-South Carolina series due to the possibility of severe weather.

The baseball game was set to get underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in Columbia, South Carolina.

LSU officials said the game will not be made up later in the season.

With the cancelation of Saturday’s game, the series ends tied at one game apiece. South Carolina won game one, 13-5 on Thursday night, and LSU captured game two, 8-7, on Friday.

RELATED: No. 1 LSU overcomes 4-run deficit to even series vs. No. 6 South Carolina

