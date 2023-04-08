No. 11 LSU evens series against Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU bounced back in the second game against Missouri to even the series on Friday, April 7 at Tiger Park.

The Tigers (32-7, 5-6 SEC) defeated Missouri (23-17, 3-11 SEC) 3-1.

Raelin Chaffin (5-1) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits, and striking out two.

Georgia Clark, Taylor Pleasants, and Savannah Stewart each picked up an RBI in the win. Clark got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to center field to take a 1-0 lead.

Pleasants and Stewart would drive in their runs on RBI singles.

LSU will look to take the series on Saturday, April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

