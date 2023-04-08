Mainly dry Easter, uncertainty next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Easter weekend will be decent weather-wise with conditions trending drier. The flood watch has expired as of 7 a.m., and the back edge of the showers/storms is moving out. As for the rest of Saturday, we’ll have partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight, into Easter Sunday, we’ll be mostly cloudy but dry with Sunday highs in the mid-70s. The next chance of rain looks to be Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers/storms.

Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s through midweek, then we look to warm back up late week, reaching the 80s by Friday.

There is still uncertainty in the forecast mid-next week, as an upper low dives down into the Gulf and stalls out for a day or two.

Some computer models have this upper low taking on some tropical characteristics, but keep the heavier rains off to our east. Stay tuned.

