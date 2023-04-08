Facebook
Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program marks 50 years

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program is marking its 50th year in existence.

According to the Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office, former Governor Edwin Edwards signed a bill that created the program back in 1972.

Throughout the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Program’s 50 years, 1.38 million unclaimed property checks totaling $727 million have been issued to rightful owners.

Unclaimed property is lost or forgotten money for items like stocks, bonds, securities, royalties, unclaimed cash, and insurance proceeds that were never paid out.

“Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program is a true success story for our state,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. “Thanks in part to advances in technology, the addition of an in-house attorney, and an outreach team to investigate large claims, we’ve seen an unparalleled increase in returns between 2017 and 2023.”

Officials said one in every six Louisiana residents has unclaimed property. Claims average $900.

To check for any potential unclaimed property, click here.

