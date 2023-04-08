Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Angel Reese signs autographs for hundreds of LSU fans

Angle Reese signs autographs
Angle Reese signs autographs(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans lined up outside Dick’s Sporting Goods to meet LSU basketball star, Angel Reese.

Reese signed autographs for over 200 fans this morning.

“I’m just trying to be as positive as I can and just be a great impact for little girls. I mean just seeing the Simone moment and being able to go back and see when I took a picture with her when I was little. That can be a moment for someone when they are older. I just want to make moments and memories for little girls,” said Reese.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Dreary, dry Easter then Gulf low uncertainty
Golf, courtesy: MGN
WAFB’s Master’s coverage to begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday
Flipping through money
Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program marks 50 years
Saturday is deadline to register online to vote in April 29 election