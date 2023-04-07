Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-12 near Holden

Information provided by Louisiana State Police Troop A:

HOLDEN, La. - Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA 441 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 25-year-old Maegan Breaux of Des Allemands.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Breaux was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry headed east on Interstate 12. For reasons still being investigated, Breaux exited the roadway to the left, striking the cable barrier, and re-entered the roadway prior to coming to rest at the centerline. At the same time, a 2007 Kenworth 18-Wheeler was in the right lane of travel headed east and a 2021 Freightliner 18-Wheeler was in the left lane traveling behind the Kenworth. For reasons still being investigated, Breaux began to exit her vehicle at which point the Kenworth swerved to the left, and struck the rear end of the Camry and Breaux. The Kenworth also impacted the Freightliner, which subsequently exited the roadway to the left into the median.

Breaux suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers of the 18-Wheelers were properly restrained and did not sustained any injuries in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.