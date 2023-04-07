Facebook
SMART LIVING: Cell phone safety

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Whether it’s texting, facetime, or social media, experts said there are things that people should never do with their cell phones.

First, never call back an unknown number. Scammers often use familiar area codes to gain a person’s trust while also gaining access to information.

Experts said people should do their best to avoid accessing banking information from a phone device. Some banking apps lack proper security features.

When it comes to apps, never download them from third-party websites. The websites may offer paid software for free, but downloading the software opens a person up to malware.

People should avoid storing passwords or other important information on a cell phone. Apps like LastPass and 1password offer secure ways to store passwords.

When it comes to charging a cell phone, avoid using a public charging station. Charging stations can easily be modified to give cybercriminals access to a person’s phone.

Cell phone users should turn off their devices frequently. Turning off a phone wipes its cache and temporary data, clearing up storage.

Finally, people should be careful when using battery-saving apps. Most of the apps consume battery life when they run in the background.

