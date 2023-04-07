Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shots reportedly fired inside Baker Walmart, officials say

Baker Walmart shooting
Baker Walmart shooting(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A large number of law enforcement officers responded to a Walmart store in Baker, La., Friday afternoon, April 7, after reports were made of shots being fired inside the store.

Baker Walmart shooting
Baker Walmart shooting(WAFB)

Investigators say there were reports that a female fired a gun inside a store, but they could not immediately confirm if that is actually what happened.

The female suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

Chad Michael Armstead
Hit-and-run crash uncovers alleged trafficking of 2 teens who ran away from DCFS; man arrested
Fish fry
Annual senior citizen fish fry held for Good Friday
Easter 2023 events.
EASTER 2023: Events and giveaways happening in the Capital Area
Crash
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers