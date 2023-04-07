No. 1 LSU drops first game to No. 6 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU struggled in the first game of the series vs. No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday, April 6 from Founders Park.

The Tigers (25-5, 6-4 SEC) fell to the Gamecocks (27-3, 9-1 SEC) 13-5.

South Carolina collected only six hits in the win, of those eight hits four were home runs. The Gamecocks were able to draw eight walks against Tiger pitchers and three of their runs came via walks.

Paul Skenes got the start for the Tigers and went three innings, striking out eight, and allowed three runs before a 90-minute lightning delay forced Skenes to be pulled.

LSU will play two against South Carolina on Friday, April 7 with the first game scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

