New proposal could fund bulletproof vests for all law enforcement officers in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new proposal could provide funding for bulletproof vests for peace officers across Louisiana.

House Bill 442 would establish a fund of roughly $8.5 million to provide a critical resource to those who protect and serve our communities.

“Even if someone does a terrible thing by taking a shot at an officer, at least they have a more than adequate chance of survival,” said State Rep. Rick Edmonds (R), district 66.

State Rep. Edmonds says he got the idea for this bill after that awful Sunday back in 2016.

He tried to bring this legislation up during COVID-19 but the finances were just not there. But now Edmonds believes lawmakers have a path to make these bulletproof vests a reality.

“And the idea is that, whether it’s a village, township, or whether it’s a metropolitan area, any particular peace officer that doesn’t have a protective vest. We want every peace officer (law enforcement officer) to have that protective vest,” said Rep. Edmonds.

The funding would be monitored by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.

Central Police just received new ‘Angel Armor’ vests about a year ago after applying for a grant.

“I’m all about safety. And you know my guys, if it sends one home at the end of the day, they’ve (vests) paid for themself,” said Chief Roger Corcoran.

But these state-of-the-art bulletproof vests with all the bells and whistles have a hefty price tag, that some agencies just can’t afford.

Chief Corcoran believes this pre-filed bill could be a game changer for smaller departments throughout the state.

“There are departments that have 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 people, and they may have a $10,000 budget for the year.

Well, just one of these vests is $2500, there’s no way they can buy them unless they do fundraisers.

With the people out there wanting to defund the police, this is your safety, these are your protectors, and without these protectors out there with this type of protection, they’re not protected themselves,” said Chief Corcoran.

“We’ll work hard on it. I know our colleagues are pro-law enforcement, they want to do the right thing to help our law enforcement officials. And so I feel really good about it. I appreciate you bringing us on today to chat about it, because I know you guys are always very helpful to try and get the message out,” said Rep. Edmonds.

Still no word on the timetable as to when every officer in the state could receive one of these vests.

However, Edmonds is hopeful to get more answers and input next week when the Regular Legislative Session begins.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.