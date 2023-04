Plaquemine, La. (WAFB) - A man was found shot to death in a yard in Plaquemine Friday morning, investigators said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says it does not appear the man lived in the area where he was found.

The scene is just south of Plaquemine Senior High School.

