Kids can sign up for coloring contest promoting health literacy

Any child in grades first through fifth or equivalent age groups is eligible to participate.
Any child in grades first through fifth or equivalent age groups is eligible to participate.(Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Family Resource Group Foundation and Kid Scoop News, along with the City-Parish of Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge Advancing Health Literacy, is hosting a coloring contest to promote children’s access to health literacy.

Any child in grades first through fifth or equivalent age groups is eligible to participate.

Five winners will be chosen and entered for a chance to win an assortment of exciting prizes, including:

  • Bicycles provided by Gordon McKernan as a part of Gordon Gives
  • Entry into one of BREC’s camps provided by Patient Plus, and;
  • An etiquette course provided by The Swann School of Protocol of Baton Rouge.

Click here for details about the coloring contest.

Entries should be submitted at: brparents.com/brahl.

The deadline to submit artwork is Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

