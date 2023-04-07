Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey

LSU assistant head coach Bob Starkey returned to Baton Rouge in April 2022 to serve as the associate head coach on Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LSU assistant head coach Bob Starkey returned to Baton Rouge in April 2022 to serve as the associate head coach on Coach Kim Mulkey's staff. Starkey was on the LSU's Women's Basketball coaching staff during five Final Four appearances.

The following is from LSU Sports:

With more than 30 years of SEC coaching experience, Starkey comes to LSU after one year of coaching at Auburn. From 1989-2011, Starkey coached at LSU with tenures with both the men’s and women’s programs. He coached LSU greats Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Temeka Jonson, Shaquille O’Neal and Stanley Roberts during his original 22-year stint in Baton Rouge.

Prior to his one season at Auburn, Starkey was at Texas A&M for nine seasons where he served as an assistant and helped coach the Aggies to the 2021 SEC regular-season title.

Starkey has had a decorated career, having been a part of 790 collegiate victories, 24 NCAA Tournaments, eight trips to the Elite Eight and five straight trips to the Women’s Final Four (2004-08). He served as the acting head coach for LSU during its 2007 Final Four run.

