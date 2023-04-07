Facebook
Intersection to be named after Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, the intersection at Abercorn Street and West Montgomery Cross Road won’t be just any intersection.

It’ll represent an LSU women’s basketball championship, a rapper and someone who has represented our area well and given back, Flau’jae Johnson.

SEC freshman of the year, Flau’jae has been making strides for years and her accomplishments are steadily growing.

She’s not just known for her skills on the court, but she can own a stage. Her father, well known rapper from Savannah known as Camoflauge, was killed in 2003. She’s shared positive messages through her rap lyrics on America’s Got Talent for two seasons.

But Representative Carl Gilliard, who wrote the resolution, says it’s how much she’s given back to the community that made the senate and the house vote to name this intersection after her.

“I’ve watched her give back into her community from every element of going to talk to kids in schools when she was in school. I’ve watched her run the Keep Savannah Beautiful campaign. I’ve watched her giving to the Frank Callen Boys Club. Who can write a check for $10,000.”

A celebration for the renaming of the intersection is slated for this summer.

