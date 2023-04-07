Facebook
Get an autograph from Angel Reese this weekend

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Angel Reese fans, get ready!

In celebration of LSU women’s basketball and their historic National Championship Title, DICK’S Sporting Goods will host an autograph signing with LSU star forward, Angel Reese.

Reese will be at the Baton Rouge location from noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 to sign complimentary player cards or items purchased in-store on the day of the event. The address is 9330 Mall of Louisiana Blvd., Suite 200.

200 wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m.

According to officials, wristbands are required to attend the appearance and receive an autograph.

