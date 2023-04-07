Facebook
Friday soaker...Something brewing in the Gulf?

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Good Friday.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flood Watch for some this Good Friday morning with showers and storms a safe bet throughout the day.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s, rain will be heavy at times.

There is still a level one marginal risk for strong storms today, but the chance for flooding will be the primary concern. In fact, there is a level two slight risk for excessive rainfall in the next 24 hours, ending Saturday morning.

Lingering showers are expected mainly Saturday morning, then drying out a bit late in the day. Over the next seven days, the forecast gets very interesting as two main models, the GFS and EUROPEAN both develop a possible sub-tropical low in the Gulf midweek. This would be very rare, in fact, a named tropical storm has NEVER formed in the Gulf in the month of April, however, we’ve had named storms in the Atlantic in April. Fun fact...the last time we had a named storm in April was in 2017, named Tropical Storm Arlene. Guess what the first named storm of this season will be....Arlene!!! Stay tuned.

