Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former LSU guard Jalen Cook returning to Tigers

LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)
LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU guard Jalen Cook, who transferred to Tulane after his freshman season, is returning to the Tigers, he announced via social media on Friday, April 7.

The Walker, La. native was selected First Team All-AAC with the Green Wave. He averaged nearly 20 points and just under five assists per game last season.

Travis Branham with 247 Sports interviewed Cook about the decision to return to Baton Rouge over other schools like Gonzaga, Kansas, and Ole Miss.

“I am going back home,” said Cook. “I think it will be a good situation for me staying home and keeping it between two schools. I like what LSU is building. They got a great coaching staff and they have all of the resources I need to get to the next level and take my game to the next level.”

CLICK HERE for more.

As a freshman at LSU for the 2020-2021 season, Cook played in 20 games, averaging 3.1 points and .8 assists in 7.5 minutes per game.

He helped lead Walker to the Class 5A state title as a high school sophomore in 2018.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Get an autograph from Angel Reese this weekend
JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey.
JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey
Thousands of fans came out to celebrate LSU women's basketball first National Championship.
Thousands of fans came out to celebrate LSU's National Championship