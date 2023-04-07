Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese says she will be joining her teammates for a trip to the White House in honor of their National Championship, according to ESPN’s Randy Scott.

Reese said on an “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that the team would not go to the White House but LSU’s athletic department did accept the invitation.

The controversy started when First Lady Jill Biden said she wanted LSU and Iowa to visit the White House together after the Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85, in the championship game.

“Congratulations to both teams. So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU come. But you know what, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden), I think Iowa should come too. Because they played such a good game, right? So, winners and losers that’s sportsmanship, that’s good sportsmanship,” said Dr. Biden.

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

RELATED STORIES:

She later backtracked on that idea and her husband, President Joe Biden, said he looked forward to having LSU, along with the men’s champion, UConn, visit the White House.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Get an autograph from Angel Reese this weekend
JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey.
JACQUES TALK: Bob Starkey
Thousands of fans came out to celebrate LSU women's basketball first National Championship.
Thousands of fans came out to celebrate LSU's National Championship
LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor...
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship