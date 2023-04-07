Facebook
EASTER 2023: Events and giveaways happening in the Capital Area

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are plenty of family-friendly events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas in observance of the Easter holiday weekend. Take a list of some of them below:

  • On Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the annual Way of the Cross, hosted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and St. Joseph Cathedral, will be held in Downtown Baton Rouge. The procession will begin at St. Joseph Cathedral, travel a 14-station route throughout the State Capitol grounds, and return to the steps of the Cathedral. The Most Rev. Michael Duca, Bishop of Baton Rouge, will be in attendance.
  • On Friday, April 7, LifeShare Blood Center will be giving away free turkey or ham vouchers to everyone who donates on Good Friday. The center says vouchers can be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Albertson’s, and Rouses. Vouchers will be made available at LifeShare Blood Centers and are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 purchase. Click here to schedule an appointment.
  • On Saturday, April 8, there will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Brookstown Park. The address is 4900 E. Brookstown Drive.
