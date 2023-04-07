EASTER 2023: Events and giveaways happening in the Capital Area

On Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the annual Way of the Cross, hosted by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and St. Joseph Cathedral, will be held in Downtown Baton Rouge. The procession will begin at St. Joseph Cathedral, travel a 14-station route throughout the State Capitol grounds, and return to the steps of the Cathedral. The Most Rev. Michael Duca, Bishop of Baton Rouge, will be in attendance.