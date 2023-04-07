Annual senior citizen fish fry held for Good Friday

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Rain or shine, a Plaquemine tradition continues.

“We are doing our 2nd annual Good Friday senior citizen fish fry,” said District 6 Councilman, Raheem Pierce.

Over 500 plates filled with fried fish, sweet peas, and potato salad and you can’t forget the Easter treat.

Fish fry (WAFB)

“Frying fish and going fishing is a tradition. We often see Easter egg hunts for kids. I wanted to do something different,” Pierce continued.

He said he can’t take on an event like this alone.

“Many volunteers from my district,” explained Pierce.

Those who couldn’t make it out weren’t left out.

“Rain or shine, everything we do we deliver. They are the pillars of the community. We have to make sure they are taken care of,” Pierce added.

