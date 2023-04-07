Facebook
4-car crash causes road closure in Zachary; 1 person hurt

Emergency officials respond to a multi-car crash in the 16400 Block of Highway 964
Emergency officials respond to a multi-car crash in the 16400 Block of Highway 964(Zachary Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving four vehicles caused a road closure in Zachary on Friday morning.

It happened after 6:30 a.m.

The Zachary Fire Department was dispatched to the 16400 block of Hwy. 964, also known as Old Scenic Highway, due to the accident.

The road is shut down at this time, officials said. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

