100 Black Women of Metro Baton Rouge hosting free health fair

Baton Rouge service providers are gathering at the O'Brien House in downtown Baton Rouge for a free community health fair Saturday, April 8.
Baton Rouge service providers are gathering at the O'Brien House in downtown Baton Rouge for a free community health fair Saturday, April 8.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge service providers are gathering at the O’Brien House in downtown Baton Rouge for a free community health fair Saturday, April 8.

It’s happening at 466 N. 12th St., Baton Rouge, La., 70802 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baton Rouge service providers are gathering at the O'Brien House in downtown Baton Rouge for a free community health fair Saturday, April 8.
Baton Rouge service providers are gathering at the O'Brien House in downtown Baton Rouge for a free community health fair Saturday, April 8.(100 Black Women of Metro Baton Rouge)

The event is hosted by 100 Black Women of Metropolitan Baton Rouge, an organization that’s been around for nearly seven years.

Courtney Hunt, the President of 100 Black Women of Metro Baton Rouge, said the What The Health (WTH) community health fair aims to broaden the scope and reduce physical and mental health stigmas. They hope to increase awareness and education addressing topics, such as childhood and family obesity, physical health, mental health; and social determinants of health.

There will also be various activities for children.

Registration is free. Click here to register.

