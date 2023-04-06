Stormy pattern begins today, locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will make its way into our area today and then meander nearby over the next couple of days. The boundary will help to serve as a focus for several rounds of showers and t-storms into the first part of the weekend. A few showers and t-storms this morning will become more numerous from this afternoon and into the evening.

While the Storm Prediction Center hasn’t posted a severe weather threat locally, I wouldn’t rule out isolated strong storms. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible today and tonight.

Weekend Outlook

Off-and-on showers and t-storms will continue through Friday into the first part of Saturday. It does look like we’ll start to dry out by Saturday afternoon as moisture begins shifting eastward. In addition to the elevated rain chances, the other notable weather story will be a break from the record warmth, with highs from Friday through Sunday topping out in the low to mid 70s.

A good soaking is on the way over the next few days, with the Weather Prediction Center having bumped forecast totals higher in its latest outlook. Most of our area is now expected to pick up 2″-4″ of rain through Sunday morning, with locally heavier amounts possible. Widespread flooding is not expected, but pockets of heavy rainfall could certainly lead to localized issues.

Easter Sunday

Weather does look much better by Easter Sunday, with only a slight chance of showers expected. While we’ll be mainly dry, a good deal of cloud cover is expected to linger, helping to keep highs in the low to mid 70s.

Extended Outlook

Overall, a much quieter pattern is expected through most of next week. Temperatures will start out near-normal during the first part of the week before trending warmer again by late in the week. We could see an area of low pressure developing along the northern Gulf Coast that might produce a few showers by Tuesday, but it looks as though the greatest rain threat from that feature may stay to our east.

