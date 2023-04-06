Facebook
Shooting in Ascension Parish leaves 1 hurt; Suspected gunman in custody

It happened before 9 a.m. at a location on Airline Highway near Highway 42 in Prairieville.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital, and another person was taken into custody after deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Thursday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. at a location on Airline Highway near Highway 42 in Prairieville.

According to a spokesman with APSO, a victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Authorities confirmed the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

