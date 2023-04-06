Convicted murderer found hiding in garbage can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found the escaped inmate they were searching for on Thursday morning, April 6.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Tyler Jackson, a convicted murderer who is considered dangerous, escaped while in route to the courthouse for his sentencing.
Jackson was caught within 50 minutes of his escape two blocks from the courthouse hiding in a garbage can, officials explained.
It happened about 9 a.m. a few blocks from the courthouse, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials said he broke through a gate at the courthouse to escape.
Fellow sheriff’s office officials, dogs, and a helicopter were on their way to assist, Stassi said during the search.
A school nearby and the Council on Aging center were put into lockdown while the search continued, officials confirmed.
His sentencing has been delayed three days, officials added.
