I-TEAM: Prison worker caught with drugs, officials say

I-TEAM: Prison worker caught with drugs, officials say
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A corrections officer arrested last month is out of a job and now faces drug charges.

The case against Sarah Irwin, 31, is tied to possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs, police documents confirm. She is also charged with malfeasance in office and taking contraband to/from a penal institution.

Officials found drugs, alcohol, and more than a dozen cell phones when Irwin was brought to jail on March 27, police records show.

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections says Irwin has worked for the agency since early September. The spokesman added that Irwin is no longer employed by DOC.

